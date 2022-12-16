Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's short-sightedness for the situation on the Indo-Tibetan border.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that after the Simla Agreement, the entire Arunachal Pradesh including Tawang was made the territory of India, adding, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had played a decisive role in this. But due to the failure of the then Prime Minister to take any timely decision, the situation continued to worsen."

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops Body Into 4 Pieces and Throws at Different Places; Arrested.

He said that history has been tampered with and the present government is working to correct this tampering.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is recognizing its unsung heroes and they are being given a place in the curriculum," said CM Pema Khandu.

Also Read | Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks Survivor Anjali Kulthe Shares Her Sorrow and Trauma at UNSC (Watch Video).

CM Khandu added that before 2014, the Home Minister used to visit the northeastern states once in a while which was only confined to Guwahati.

"Today, every 15 days, one or the other Union Minister not only reviews the work being done under his department by going to one or the other state of the Northeast but also makes sure that the work is done properly."

He said that now the identity of the North East has completely changed from separatism, corruption and drug menace and now the investment climate is fast developing here.

Describing conversion as a big challenge, he said, "The Department of Indigenous Affairs was started by his government in 2017, after which steps are being taken to deal with this problem at many levels and its good results are also coming out."

On Tuesday, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

Rajnath Singh stated that Chinese troops went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders. In his statement in the Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it."

Explaining the incident, Rajnath Singh said, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner."

He further said, "The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh.

He further said, "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides."Rajnath Singh clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side".

"Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," the minister added.

He informed the House that the local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

He stated, "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Rajya Sabha that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". He further said, "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)