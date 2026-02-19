New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday held a key meeting with Gujarat Congress leaders in the national capital to review the party's organisational preparedness and chalk out its strategy ahead of the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were present during the deliberations.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said the party had undertaken a comprehensive review of its organisational structure in the state following the Organisation Creation Campaign.

"After the Organisation Creation Campaign, the appointments of district officials in Gujarat that followed, and the subsequent expansion of the organisation at the district level, mandal level, and taluka level, have also been reviewed," Chavda said.

The state Congress chief said that the party's resolve to carry forward the voices of those very people and on issues concerning the SC-ST and OBC communities.

"Through the Jan Akrosh Yatra in Gujarat, people have raised their voices for farmers, for youth employment, and on issues concerning the SC-ST and OBC communities, and with the Congress party's resolve to carry forward the voices of those very people, we had announced on the very first day of the assembly session that we will fight for people... It is with this same roadmap that we came to our leadership today," he added.

He later added that "no one listens to the Bharatiya Janata Party" (BJP) double-engine government in Gujarat.

"Local body elections are going to be held in a short time, and we have sought guidance from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on preparations for that as well, and we have also extended an invitation to them to visit Gujarat. There is a BJP double-engine government there, but no one listens," Chavda said.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress seeks to strengthen its grassroots network in Gujarat, a state where the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power for over two decades.

The top Congress leadership today held a key meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his cabinet ministers at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

Telangana Congress posted on X, "In the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, AICC President Kharge, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal held a key meeting with major leaders from Telangana." (ANI)

