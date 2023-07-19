Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday chaired the state cabinet meeting that took several important decisions for the welfare of the people and the development of the state.

This was the 11th meeting of the state cabinet this year and the first for Khandu in his 8th year as Chief Minister of the state, the state government said in a press note.

In order to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the state cabinet decided to grant special remission to prisoners of specific categories.

At least 4 male prisoners serving terms in jails will walk out free this Independence Day provided the cabinet’s recommendation is approved by the governor.

The cabinet discussed in length the overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the education department.

The education commissioner briefed the cabinet that despite all odds the education scenario in the state has maintained a steady rise compared to earlier years.

"Few major achievements in education are reduced drop-out from 9% in 2016 to 2.3% in 2022, which is much below the national average; availability of pre-primary classes in schools has increased to 27 per cent in 2022 from 3 per cent in 2016; 90 per cent schools have teachers posted as per norms, against 24 per cent in 2016; 840 Early Childhood Care Centres set up under Samagra Shiksha; 50 Govt schools to be upgraded to Golden Jubilee Schools; 118 govt upper primary schools made Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) compliant; 50 dedicated girls’ Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya have been set up while 36 KGBVs attached to higher secondary schools also been set up; besides at Niglok, one more Sainik School has been established at Tawang under PPP mode; Tourism, Hospitality and IT as vocational education courses added in 99 govt higher secondary schools and 70 govt secondary schools under Samgra Shiksha and books on local folk tales developed for 8 tribes – Nyishi, Galo, Tagin, Wanchu, Tangsa, Idu Mishmi, Taraon Mishmi and Kaman Mishmi," the government said.

The cabinet also set targets and initiatives for the education department to achieve and implement in the immediate future.

"These are- 10 per cent improvement in overall pass percentage in 10th and 12th CBSE Board exams, 10 per cent improvement in performance under all parameters in NAS survey 2024, infrastructure gaps to be filled, focus on actual learning and not on finishing syllabus, holistic development of students, teacher training calendar to be prepared and further training to be conducted as per the same," the press note added.

Assessment of training is to be done through regular feedback and create positive energy through discipline and change in mindset amongst teachers as well as students.

In a major decision, the cabinet approved the regulation of the ‘Minimum Qualifying marks’ in the written examination for recruitment of Group A and B posts.

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the (preliminary) examination (wherever preliminary examination is prescribed) as may be fixed by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at their discretion shall be admitted to the Mains Examination and candidates who obtain such minimum marks in the Mains Examination, as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be invited by them for an Interview /Viva voce for personality tests or other tests.

However, Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APST) or Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates will be invited for an Interview/viva voce for a Personality Test by applying relaxed standards, if the Commission is of the opinion that a sufficient number of candidates belonging to these categories are not likely to be invited for interview for a personality test on the basis of the general standard fixed by the Commission in order to fill up vacancies reserved for them.

The Commission will maintain a ratio of 1:3 with respect to vacant posts reserved for APST and for PwD candidates vis-à-vis the number of candidates called to attend the interview/viva voce test, subject to the availability of candidates.

The cabinet approved the creation of the Controller of Examination (CoE) post for the Arunachal University at Pasighat.

It may be noted that CoE is an indispensable post required in the university which is all set to start its academic activities from the 2023-24 academic year.

The state government has already created 65 posts including that of Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Professors, etc for the State University.

To cater to the various Polytechnic Colleges of the state, the Cabinet today approved Laboratory Assistant (Civil) Recruitment Rules. Presently there are 6 Govt Polytechnic Colleges – Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College, Itanagar, Govt Polytechnic College, Dirang, Govt Polytechnic College, Laying, C P Namchoom Govt Polytechnic College, Namsai, Govt Polytechnic College, Pasighat and Govt Polytechnic College, Roing – where technical manpower is required for manning the laboratories to assist faculty members in conduct of hands-on training.

It also approved the renaming of the State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) to Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC).

SRSAC has been functioning as an apex body in the state for taking up remote sensing, GIS and space technology application projects under the Arunachal Pradesh Science & Technology Department.

It was bifurcated from the parent department in 2016 as an independent organization. This decision of the Cabinet will now give the Centre a new identity with its own MoA and Bye-Laws to carry out activities in various fields of space technology.

The cabinet, in its day-long meeting, also reviewed the status of key issues in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and approved in principle the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Airport Planning and Development Authority’ for the planned development of areas adjoining airports in the state.

The cabinet approved the Recruitment Rules for ‘Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor and Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group-A, Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)’ for the recruitment of 24 posts of Prosecuting Officers.

Observing that the existing Recruitment Rules for Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and Private Secretary (PS) are old and outdated, it has approved amendment of the Recruitment Rules for both posts.

The cabinet approved the creation of two PWD Sub-Divisions with required manpower at Dollungmukh under the Raga Division and at Patuk under the Sangram Division. (ANI)

