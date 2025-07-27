Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), chaired a security review meeting on Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts at Namsai on Saturday, said a press statement.

The Governor shared his concerns about various issues affecting the TCL districts, which are hindering the state's and central government's rapid development efforts.

The Governor called upon the ministers, legislators, security agencies, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police to join hands in a spirit of unity and purpose to address these challenges. He stressed the need for a coordinated approach, rooted in dialogue and mutual understanding, to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the TCL districts, the statement said.

Underscoring the importance of collective responsibility, the Governor urged all stakeholders, from elected representatives to frontline administrators, to focus on finding actionable solutions and building a positive way forward.

He particularly highlighted the importance of fostering a people-friendly police force, one that is approachable, sensitive, and committed to serving even the most marginalised sections of society.

The maiden security meeting on TCL was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, APLA Speaker Tesam Pongte, Ministers Gabriel Denwang and Wangsu, and Wangki Lowang, MLAs of Tirap, Longding, Changlang, and Namsai, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Longding, Changlang, and Namsai.

A day ago, he had inaugurated the two-day Capacity Building Training Programme for engineers of the State Public Works Department (PWD) at Itanagar.

In his address, the Governor stated that engineers are the backbone of the state's developmental story, while citing the critical role they play in shaping the state's infrastructure and future. He said that the engineers are the ones who turn policy into progress, translating ideas into physical infrastructure that serves the people.

Stressing the importance of technical upskilling and ethical conduct for sustainability and future readiness, the Governor called upon engineers to embrace innovation, sustainability, and, above all, integrity in their work. He emphasised accountability and individual integrity, advising that every project an engineer undertakes--its design, quality, budget, timeline, and societal impact--must reflect their trust and reliability. He also advised them to never compromise on quality. (ANI)

