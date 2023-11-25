Kibithoo (Arunachal Pradesh), November 25 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) interacted with inhabitants of border villages, selected under the Vibrant Border Village programme at Kibithoo in Anjaw district on Saturday and urged the administration to promote government schemes and programmes so that the people residing in remote areas can come forward and avail it.

Interacting with the villagers, the Governor, who launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for the State from Ziro fortnight earlier said that the programme aims to ensure that the people who could not avail benefits for welfare schemes and programmes of the Central Government must be provided before January 26, 2024.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: US President Joe Biden Hopeful of More American Hostages Being Released, Hamas Accuses Israel of Breaching Deal.

It has a special focus on tribal welfare and the well-being of the tribal community.

He appealed to the people who are yet to avail benefits from Central government schemes and programmes, to come forward and avail it.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Advisory to CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Asks Him To Follow Model Code of Conduct in 'Letter and Spirit'.

The Governor advised the government officials to work in a mission mode and ensure that all the eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries and 100 per cent saturation is achieved.

He also advised the administration and elected representatives to reach out to the distant villages in a continuous cycle every day.

"National Education Policy 2020 is all about learning and skilling. All should contribute to the implementation of the new education policy," he said.

He also expressed his concern about the school dropout rate and advised the concerned officials and teaching community to take proactive measures to reduce the rate.

The Governor shared his deep apprehension of the drug abuse among the people. He said, "It is destroying our youth and our future generation."

He earnestly appealed to the people, especially the Gaon burahs, Panchayati members and elders of the society to educate and guide the individuals involved in the drug menace.

Highlighting the importance of the Ayushman Bharat programme, the Governor said "The cooperation of the local people for setting up of village volunteers, particularly womenfolk, who can be trained in health care, hygiene and sanitation is important. They can lead the way to ensure cleanliness in villages and could be incentivized by the State government."

The Governor advised the youth to harness their potential in the field of games and sports.

"In addition to the State Government, which is promoting games and sports in the State, the Indian Army stationed in different parts of Arunachal Pradesh is always there to help them in preparing playgrounds and venues for recreation activities," he said.

Local MLA Danglu Pul and Anjaw District Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)