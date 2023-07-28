Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) made an on-the-spot visit to the ongoing two-kilometre-long tunnel works near Sela, West Kameng District on Friday.

The Governor commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and project implementation merit in executing the work of this strategic tunnel.

Also Read | Congress Likely To Shift to Its New Six-Storey Building on Birth Anniversary of Former PM Indira Gandhi on November 19.

The Governor said that the tunnel, once commissioned will provide all-weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district.

He said that the tunnel will facilitate boosting the socio-economic development of the local population, in addition to enhancement of the operational capability of the security forces.

Also Read | African Leaders Urge Putin to Consider Ukraine Peace Plan.

Earlier, Brigadier Raman Kr SV, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak of the Border Roads briefed the Governor at the site about the progress of the tunnel.

The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019, and its construction commenced on April 1, 2019.

The Sela Tunnel once completed will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet. The project will go down in the annals of history as one of the most difficult projects executed in the nation, the Chief Engineer informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)