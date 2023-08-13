Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh government allotted 12 hydropower projects to three Central Government PSUs by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with them at State Banquet Hall in Itanagar, on Saturday.

The MoAs were signed in the presence of Union Power Minister R. K. Singh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The program was also attended by the Union Power Secretary, senior officers from the Power Ministry and CMDs of CPSUs.

Several ministers, MLAs and senior officers from the state were also present on the occasion.

The total operational capacity of these 12 projects will be to the tune of 11,517 MW.

The projects will be implemented by three Central PSUs – NHPC Ltd., SJVN Ltd. and NEEPCO Ltd.

These projects were initially allotted to independent power developers but remained stalled due to various reasons. To unlock this potential, the Central and the State Governments made joint and concerted efforts over the last two years.

The efforts bore fruit and the award of these projects to Central PSUs will help restart their execution.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Power Minister R. K. Singh for their unflinching support, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the award of these projects is a historic moment not only for the state but for the entire nation.

He pointed out that, on the one hand, they will give a tremendous boost to the growth and development of the state and on the other, they will augment the country’s energy security through clean and green energy.

He exhorted the stakeholders to implement these projects in a mission mode in the overall interest of the state and the nation.

Lauding the role of Central PSUs, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “The role of Central PSUs has been commendable. The state has already received free power to the extent of Rs 1183 crore from the Panyor Lower, Pare and Kameng Hydro Electric Projects. This quantum is going to further increase in 2023-24, as Subansiri Lower HEP 2000 MW is scheduled to be commissioned in a phased manner from January 2024 onwards.”

Khandu further informed that the State government has initiated the ‘Golden Jubilee Border Village Electrification Program’.

“Under this initiative, we will provide a stable power supply to our villages and defence establishments along the remote international border through stand-alone micro hydel projects. Over a period of three years, we will undertake 50 such projects and 13 projects have already been commissioned in Phase 1,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said that the projects will bring unprecedented development and employment opportunities in the state.

He said that the state will earn Rs 3052 crore annually from the 12% free power component from the projects.

“Additionally, we will also earn Rs 254 crore annually for the Local Area Development Fund,” he added.

The projects will be developed in partnership with the State Government which will have a 26% equity share.

The dividends from this equity participation will further augment the State’s earnings from the projects.

Earlier, while welcoming the participants, Chief Secretary Dharmendra expressed how the State is a front-runner towards meeting the Prime Minister’s commitment of producing at least 50% of energy through renewable sources by 2030.

Dr Hari Krishna Paliwal, Adviser to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, gave a brief about the projects to the participants.

On behalf of the State Government, the MoAs were signed by Commissioner (Hydropower) Ankur Garg. The CMDs and Directors of PSUs signed on behalf of Central PSUs.

List of Hydropower projects allotted to Central PSUs on August 12 -

1. NEEPCO

a) Naying (1000 MW) (Siyom River, Siang Basin)

b) Hirong (500 MW) (Siyom River, Siang Basin)

c) Tato – I (180 MW) (Yarjep River, Siang Basin)

d) Tato – II (700 MW) (Siyom River, Siang Basin)

e) Heo (240 MW) (Yarjep River, Siang Basin)

2. SJVNL

a) Emini (500 MW) (Mathun River, Dibang Basin)

b) Amulin (420 MW) (Mathun River, Dibang Basin)

c) Mihumdon (400 MW) (Tangon River, Dibang Basin)

d) Etalin (3097 MW) (Tangon River, Dibang Basin)

e) Attunli (680 MW) (Tangon River, Dibang Basin)

3. NHPC

a) Upper Subansiri (2000 MW) (Subansiri River, Subansiri Basin)

b) Kamla (1800 MW) (Kamala River, Subansiri Basin). (ANI)

