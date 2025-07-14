Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Indian Army's Spear Corps inaugurated a modern Open Gym in Namsing village, East Siang district, under "Operation Sadbhavna".

The gym was opened by the Army to encourage people of all ages, from youth to senior citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In a post on X, Spear Corps said, "#SpearCorps inaugurated a state-of-the-art Open Gym in Namsing village, East Siang district, #ArunachalPradesh.The Open Gym, constructed through #OperationSadbhavna, aims at elevating the culture of health and fitness among the village population to new heights. It has created an environment of inspiration and convenience for everyone, from youths to senior citizens, enabling all to adopt a healthy lifestyle."

https://x.com/Spearcorps/status/1944648911400104364

To mark the occasion, a tree plantation drive was also held with active participation from villagers, students, and army personnel, highlighting a shared commitment to environmental care.

"On this special occasion, a tree plantation event was also organized, in which the village residents, students, and army personnel participated enthusiastically. This initiative further strengthened the shared commitment to environmental sustainability and ecological awareness. The Open Gym in Namsing village will not only promote physical health but also become a new center of unity and positive energy in the community," the post reads.

Earlier, Indian Army's Spear Corps felicitated 44 students who successfully cleared the NEET and JEE exams 2025, after undergoing training in the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness in Manipur.

Six of these 44 students cleared both the NEET and JEE exams.

Spear Corps, Indian Army, shared a post on X and wrote, "Indian Army felicitated 44 students who successfully cleared the NEET and JEE exam 2025. These students underwent training in the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness aka "Manipur Super 50". Six of these students successfully cleared both NEET and JEE.

Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness has been established by the Indian Army in collaboration with a Non-government and Nonprofit organisation, National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), for underprivileged students in Manipur. (ANI)

