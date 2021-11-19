Itanagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 55,242, a health official said.

The toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, he said.

There are 54 active cases in the state at present, he added.

So far, 54,908 people have recovered from the disease, including four on Thursday, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region has the highest number of active cases at 13, followed by Tawang (10), and West Kameng and East Siang at eight cases each.

The new cases were detected after testing 333 samples.

