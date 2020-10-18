Itanagar, Oct 18 (PTI) At least 179 people, including three security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 13,348, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

Of the 179 new cases, 77 were reported from the Capital Complex region, East Siang (21), Namsai (11), West Siang (10), Lower Subansiri (9), Changlang (7) and Lohit (6), the official said.

Also Read | Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Five cases each were also reported from Upper Subansiri and Tirap, four each from Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, three each from Anjaw and Dibang Valley, two each from West Kameng, Siang, Longding, Papumpare and Lepa Rada and one each from Lower Siang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Kamle districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring 26, all patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ‘Free Digital Online Mobile Education Library’ Launched for Students Struggling with Online Classes Amid COVID-19.

"Two state police personnel and an army jawan are among the new patients," he said.

As many as 30 undertrial prisoners from Central Jail at Jully near here and from Changlang jail were also found to have contracted the disease, he said.

Altogether 244 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,315, Dr Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 77.27 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,003 active cases, while 30 people have succumbed to the infection.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,433, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,91,875 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,373 on Saturday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)