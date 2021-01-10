Itanagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported three more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload in the state to 16,767, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Two cases were reported in the Capital Complex Region and one from Tawang district, the official said.

All the cases were asymptomatic, two patients were detected through rapid antigen tests and one by TrueNAT method, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Sixteen more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,647, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 99.26 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 64 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far he said, adding that the fatality ratio in the state is 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 22, followed by East Siang (13) and Tawang (10).

The state has so far tested 3,83,065 samples for COVID-19, including 364 on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, Dr Jampa added.

