Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 28,382 as 364 more people tested positive for the infection, while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 119, a senior health department official said here on Friday.

A 41-year-old man from Changlang district died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Pasighat in East Siang district on Thursday due to Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region continued to witness highest spurt in fresh cases with 58, followed by Tawang (50), Lohit (44), Lower Subansiri (32), West Kameng (30), Namsai (24), East Kameng (21), Changlang (17), Upper Subansiri (15) and Lower Dibang Valley at 14.

Ten cases each were also reported from Anjaw and Leparada, seven from East Siang, five from Papumpare, four each from Kamle and Upper Siang, three each from Tirap, Lower Siang and Kra Daadi, two each from Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kessang, Shi-Yomi and West Siang and one each from Siang and Longding district respectively, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases 356 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 7 through RT-PCR and one through TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 118 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,843 active COVID-19 cases.

At least 337 more people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,420.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 86.04 per cent while the active percentage stands at 13.54 and the positivity rate at 5.24 per cent, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 733, followed by Tawang (449), Changlang (328), Lower Subansiri (301), Namsai (283), West Kameng (236), Lower Dibang Valley (223) and Lohit with 219 cases.

Altogether, 6,07,591 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 7,986 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 3,59,154 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

