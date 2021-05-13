Itanagar, May 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported the highest single-day spike of 279 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,854, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 69 as one more person succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 59-year-old ITBN jawan from 9 ITBP Battalion at Lohitpur in Lohit district died on Tuesday at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC). He was suffering from hypertension and hypothyroidism, the official said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 73, followed by Lower Subansiri (35), Lohit (33), Namsai (24), Papumpare (20), East Siang (19), 16 cases each in Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng and Changlang (14).

Nine fresh cases were also reported from Tawang, Kurung Kumey (4), Lower Siang (3), two each from West Siang, Tirap, Dibang Valley and Anjaw and one each from Upper Siang, Pakke Kessang, Kra Daadi, East Kameng and Upper Subansiri district respectively, the SSO said

Of the fresh cases, 242 were detected through rapid antigen test, 25 through RT-PCR and 12 through TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding that 71 patients have symptoms.

At least 108 more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 18,961.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 89.63 per cent while the active percentage stands at 10.04 and the positivity rate at 8.37 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,094 active COVID-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 545, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (215), Lower Subansiri (169), Namsai (133), West Kameng (120), Papumpare (119), Changlang (116), Lohit (114) and East Siang at 110.

Altogether, 4,92,061 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,334 on Wednesday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,98,924 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

