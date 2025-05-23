Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale was experienced in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors of the earthquake occurred at 01:10 am at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 23/05/2025 01:10:09 IST, Lat: 27.51 N, Long: 92.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh", the 'X' post from NCS said.

No immediate reports of casualties and damages have been received as of now.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh's Leh, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremors occurred at 11:46 pm at a depth of 10 km."EQ of M: 3.5, On: 21/05/2025 23:46:59 IST, Lat: 34.54 N, Long: 78.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh", NCS said in their 'X' post.

No immediate reports of casualties and damages have been received as of now. (ANI)

