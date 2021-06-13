Itanagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday reported 298 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 31,148, a Health Department official said.

Five more persons died of COVID-19 in the state, pushing the toll to 143.

The new deaths were reported from Changlang, Tawang, Capital Complex Region, Lower Siang and Lower Subansiri, State Surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 55, followed by Upper Subansiri (39), West Kameng (29) and Papumpare (27).

Of the new cases, 272 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 15 through RT-PCR and 11 through TrueNat method, the official said.

There are 3,187 active cases in the state at present, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 380 patients recovered from the disease. So far, the state has reported 27,818 recoveries.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,909 samples on Saturday.

State immunisation officer Dr Dimong Padung said 4,16,421 people have been inoculated so far.

As of Saturday, the state has 1,53,520 vaccine doses available -- 1,24,180 supplied by the Centre and 29,340 purchased by the state government.

