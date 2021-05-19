Itanagar, May 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 356 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 22,462, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll mounted to 88 with three more patients succumbing to the virus, he said.

The northeastern state now has 2,397 active cases, while 19,977 people have recovered from the disease.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 58, followed by Namsai and Anjaw at 50 each, among other districts.

Altogether, 5,11,863 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 4,888 on Tuesday, the official said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 3,10,761 people have been inoculated in the state thus far.

