Itanagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Six fresh cases were reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday the highest one-day spike in 2021 pushing the tally in the state to 16,888, a senior health department official said.

Of the six cases -- detected through Rapid Antigen and True-Nat tests -- four were reported from Lower Dibang Valley district, and two from the Capital Complex region, the official said.

Barring two, all new cases are symptomatic, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One person recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,791, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 41 active cases, while 56 people have so far died due to the disease, the SSO said.

The recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 99.42 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.24 per cent.

Lower Dibang Valley has the highest number of active cases at 17, followed by Leparada and Namsai at three each, Changlang, West Kameng and Tirap at two cases each, while Upper Subansiri and Lohit reported one such case each.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has ten active cases.

Altogether 4,17,356 samples have been tested so far, including 315 on Monday, Dr Jampa added.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said more than one lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine over the past four months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)