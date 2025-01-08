Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Six people, stranded on an island in the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh, were rescued on Wednesday, police said.

They had gone to collect stink bugs from the island in East Siang district using a country boat and due to inclement weather, they could not return, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayup Boko told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi CM Residence Row: Alka Lamba Slams Atishi, Says Chief Minister’s Residence Not Permanent for Anyone.

The Mebo police station received information about them around 8.30 pm, he said.

A rescue team, comprising police and disaster response force personnel, was formed and it reached the site around 10.30 pm but due to darkness and heavy rain, they postponed the rescue operation.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Gets ACI Level 5 Accreditation: Adani-Owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Bags ACI’s Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience, Gautam Adani Reacts.

The team rescued the stranded persons on Wednesday morning. They were identified as Opang Tamuk (41), Punchung Rai (19), Rajen Narzari (19), Sompa Marpeche (19), Santosh Chetry (21) and Vijay Tamang (17), the DSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)