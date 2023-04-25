Itanagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweshwar Tudu called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and reviewed central projects being implemented in the state.

The governor said that the state government has identified 103 projects under Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FMBAP) and prioritised 353 projects under PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

He urged the minister for the timely sanction and allocation of funds for the projects.

Parnaik also sought the central government's assistance for the operation and maintenance of various infrastructures created under the Jal Jivan Mission (JJM).

He said that due to frequent landslides and flash floods in the state, the infrastructures get damaged easily.

The governor also discussed Eklavya Model Residential schools and Tribal Research Institute with the minister, a statement said.

Tudu, while appreciating the state government's commitment to the projects, assured all assistance from his ministry to the state, it said.

