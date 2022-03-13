Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the party's landslide win in Punjab is a big revolution and assured that all the promises made to the people of Punjab will be fulfilled.

"The world cannot believe that such a big (inquilab) has come inside Punjab. The whole world knew that Punjabis bring revolution, but still could not believe that such an incredible 'inqilab' could sweep...saare haar gaye.....Sukhbir ji, Parkash Singh Badal jee, Manpreet Badal got defeated....Channi defeated on both the seats, Majithia jee.....Navjot Singh Sidhu Jee tasted defeat.....only Punjabis could bring this 'bahot bada inqilab' (big revolution)," he said during the roadshow in Amritsar.

"AAP's landslide win in Punjab is a big revolution (inquilab) and I am happy that for the first time after so many years, Punjab has now got an honest Chief Minister," he added.

He further said that now all the government money will be spent on the people of Punjab.

"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann is 'Kattar imandaar' (honest man). The honest government will be formed in Punjab if any of our own ministers or any MLA ever dare to do something fishy, then they will not be spared, they will be sent to jail. Loot of Punjab will stop. Government money will be spent on the people of Punjab. We will fulfill all our promises, some will take time, some will be done immediately," said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convenor further asked the people of Punjab to join Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann during the oath ceremony in Khatkar Kalan.

"Mann will take oath as Chief Minister on March 16, not only he, each and every Punjabi would be the Chief Minister. Everyone has to come to Khatkar Kalan and have to take the oath with him. Now, only development will happen in Punjab and will make "Rangla" (vibrant or prosperous) and happy Punjab," added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann hold a roadshow on Sunday in Amritsar to thank the people of the state for entrusting AAP with a sweeping majority.

Ahead of the roadshow, the two leaders visited Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

