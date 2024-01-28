New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the Kalkaji Mandir incident that claimed life of a woman and injured 17 devotees.

In a mishap that happened during Mata Jagran ceremony at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi, on Saturday midnight a stage made of iron and wood collapsed leading to casulaties.

Also Read | 'Garbage Goes Into Dustbin', Says Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya After Nitish Kumar Resigned As CM of Bihar.

Condoling the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X, wrote, "The accident that happened last night during the Jagran of Kalkaji temple is very sad. A woman has died in the accident, may her soul rest in peace. I wish for the speedy recovery of the 17 injured people. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to take special care of the security standards in any kind of big event and make arrangements in such a way that no untoward incident happens," he wrote.

According to the police, no permission was granted to hold the event, however, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1500-1600 people, the police said.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Threat: Ram Janaki Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Receives Bomb Threat; Case Registered.

According to the police, one elevated platform was erected near the main stage for seating the families of organisers and VIPs. The platform was made with a wood and iron frame.At about 12.30 am, the elevated platform curved down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting and standing on this stage.

Some people who were sitting below the platform got injuries, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)