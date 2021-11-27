Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined the protest of contractual teachers in Mohali, Punjab who have been pressing several demands including regularization of the services of contractual teachers.

Kejriwal had recently launched 'Mission Punjab.' In view of the upcoming polls, the AAP supremo under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party's programmes for the state and its people.

Addressing a press conference in Punjab during his last visit, Kejriwal had said, "We will improve Punjab government schools just like we have improved Delhi government schools; only we know how to do it, no other party does. I guarantee to resolve multiple issues of teachers on an emergency basis."

He had also announced an eight-point poll plank to transform the education sector in the state, including regularizing the services of contract teachers.

Kejriwal had also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers and assured them cashless medical treatment facilities if the party comes to power.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

