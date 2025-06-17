Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attended the prayer meeting of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Rajkot, who lost his life in the recent Air India plane crash that claimed over 241 lives.

Speaking to the media after offering his respects, Kejriwal expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

"More than 240 people died in the Air India plane crash. It was a very sad accident, Vijay Rupani was also travelling in this plane and he also died in this accident... I have come here to pray for the peace of his soul. I met his wife and other family members. I pray to God to give peace to the soul of Vijay Rupani."

Earlier, the last rites of Rupani were performed with full state honours on Monday in Rajkot and were cremated by his son Rushabh Rupani.

The funeral ceremony was attended by top political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who paid their final respects to the departed leader.

Vijay Rupani's body was taken in a funeral procession through Rajkot before reaching the cremation ground. The state police gave a guard of honour as a mark of tribute to the former chief minister.

Rupani was accorded a 21-gun salute during his last rites, as a mark of respect to the departed leader. The last rites were performed at the Ramnathpara crematorium.

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. (ANI)

