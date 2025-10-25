Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday participated in a kirtan Darbar organised by the Punjab government as a part of a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Addressing the gathering during the Kirtan Darbar organised here at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Kejriwal said that the Punjab government is fortunate to have got the opportunity to organise a series of commemorative events dedicated to the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He said that these events, being organised by the Punjab government, began today on the occasion of Guru sahib's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary. Arvind Kejriwal said that the Mughals had planned to forcibly convert Hindus to Islam, after which the Pandits of Kashmir, seeking protection for their faith, came to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur for help.

The National Convener of AAP said that despite several offers from the Mughal emperor, Guru Ji refused to bow before tyranny and chose the path of martyrdom to defend freedom of religion. He said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was martyred in Delhi in 1675 and is remembered across the world as the first martyr who sacrificed his life for the protection of human rights.

Kejriwal said that the pages of world history are filled with events of austerity, restraint, bravery, sacrifice, and service, yet the sacrifice of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji for religious freedom and human dignity opened a new chapter unparalleled in human history.

The AAP Chief said that instead of bowing before Mughal power, Guru ji shook the very roots of tyranny with his unmatched sacrifice. He said that before his martyrdom, Guru Ji's grandfather, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, had also endured severe torture from rulers, offering his life with the divine acceptance. Arvind Kejriwal said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice in protecting faith and righteousness transformed the course of India's history.

Kejriwal said that the martyrdoms of great souls give new direction and turn the tide of time, shaping the unique identity of a community. Likewise, he said that through his supreme sacrifice, Guru Sahib sent a clear message to the rulers that religion cannot be imposed upon anyone by force. Arvind Kejriwal said that Guru Sahib's martyrdom instilled in Sikhs a new spirit of fearlessness, courage, self-respect, and the resolve to become protectors of the oppressed and defenders of humanity.

He said that above all, Guru Sahib taught the entire humanity to live life with self-dignity. He said that before the martyrdom of Guru Ji at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and his devoted disciplesBhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala Ji were executed with unimaginable cruelty.

Kejriwal said that on this occasion, everyone also remembers Baba Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) with reverence, the faithful Sikh who, despite the Mughal regime's brutal control, carried Guru Sahib's severed head from Delhi's Chandni Chowk to Shri Kiratpur Sahib. Paying homage to Bhai Lakhi Shah Vanjara Ji, Arvind Kejriwal said that he risked his life to rescue Guru Sahib's body and cremated it in his own house, at the site where Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib now stands.

He said that Sikh history is replete with examples of martyrdom as it holds the highest place in the Sikh faith, adding that the Sikh martyrs never bowed to tyranny or oppression; they laid down their lives but did not give up their principles.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mann said that the sacrifices of these martyrs were not for personal gain but for the welfare of all and for truth and justice. He said that 24 years after Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom, in 1699, the Khalsa was created on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the tenth Master, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, sacrificed his entire family for the honour of the faith, an unparalleled example in world history.

The Chief Minister said that Punjabis have inherited their spirit of resistance against oppression, tyranny and injustice from Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

He said that the spirit of sacrifice runs in our blood, and Punjabis take pride in their glorious heritage. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the purpose of commemorating this great occasion is to spread the philosophy of the ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, throughout the world so that the ideals of peace, harmony, and secularism for which Guru ji sacrificed himself may be preserved.

The Chief Minister said that to commemorate Guru Sahib's martyrdom day, the Punjab Government is organising events across various states. He said that events begin today at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, and a grand Kirtan Darbar is being organised at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from November 1 to November 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The Chief Minister said that Kirtan darbars will be organised in towns and cities sanctified by Guru sahib's visits, and on November 18, a Kirtan Darbar will be held in Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), followed by a Nagar Kirtan on November 19 in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will participate.

He said that on November 20, three Nagar Kirtans will be organised from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot, and Gurdaspur, adding that all four Nagar Kirtans will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from November 23 to 25, large-scale events will take place at Sri Anandpur Sahib. (ANI)

