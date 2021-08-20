Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said the vaccination drive against COVID-19 will resume at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai from Saturday as fresh stock of over 1.6 lakh doses had arrived.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BMC said 1,60,240 vaccine doses arrived here on Thursday night, comprising 1.5 lakh Covishield and 10,240 Covaxin vaccines.

The civic body had suspended the inoculation drive for two days on Thursday and Friday after centres run by the civic body as well as the state government ran out of doses.

It had to suspend the drive on July 8 and 9 as well due to the same reason.

As per the BMC, 82,43,789 people have been administered vaccines in the metropolis so far, with 20,83,893 beneficiaries getting the second dose as well.

Presently, there are 438 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 296 are operated by the BMC, 19 by the state government and 123 by private entities.

