New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday interacted with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and YSR Congress representatives as part of its overreach.

The Election Commission (EC) has been meeting the representatives of recognised parties.

So far, it has met five of the six national parties. After the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the SP and YSR Congress are the other state parties to have met the EC.

These interactions, the poll authority said, provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions, which enable national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission.

