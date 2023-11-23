Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 23 (ANI): ASAP Kerala, the state-run skill development agency under the Higher Education Department, has forged a strategic partnership with dSPACE, a global leader in mechatronics system software technology based in Germany, to provide jobs for skilled youth in the state.

As per an official release, dSPACE recently inaugurated its India operations at Kinfra Park, Kazhakoottam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of the agreement, dSPACE will collaborate with ASAP Kerala to recruit 100 candidates who successfully complete specific skill training.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between Dr Usha Titus, Chairperson, Managing Director of ASAP Kerala, and Franklin George, Managing Director of dSPACE, at a special ceremony held at the office of Ishita Roy IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Commenting on the partnership, Ishita Roy said, "The state government's commitment to higher education, outstanding skill development initiatives, and the availability of top talent make Kerala an attractive destination for foreign companies."

"The collaboration with dSPACE will go a long way in providing better job opportunities for the youth of Kerala," she added.

As per the release, dSPACE will hire candidates who have the required skills from the state with the support of ASAP Kerala.

Both parties have also agreed to develop industry-relevant skill courses. ASAP will conduct specialised courses and training to enhance the employability of candidates, it said.

This strategic partnership also ensures employment opportunities for eligible candidates in the state.

The event was attended by Dr Rajshree, Director of Technical Education, Dr A Praveen, Registrar of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Elmer Schmidt, Vice President of dSPACE, Laiju IP Nair, Head of ASAP Kerala Placement Division, Basil Amanullah, Associate Director, and K Sankaran, Programme Manager.

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala is a company of the Department of Higher Education, Government of Kerala, that focuses on skilling students and the general community to enhance their employability. (ANI)

