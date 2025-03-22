New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Ashok Singh Thakur was on Saturday elected as the new chairman of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for a period of three years, the Culture Ministry said.

Delhi-based INTACH, a premier heritage conservation body was established in 1984. It has chapters spread across the country.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of INTACH was held on March 22 at its head office in New Delhi. The elections were held successfully for the post of chairman and governing council members.

After following due procedure the results were declared and Thakur was elected as a chairman for a period of three years, the ministry said in a statement.

INTACH is registered under the Societies Registration Act (1860).

Its mandate is to preserve and conserve the environment, to revitalise intangible heritage and to foster awareness and appreciation of the country's immense heritage.

It also acts as a cultural bank for providing financial and technical expertise towards the preservation of cultural, natural resources and heritage as also of cultural and innovative activities, it said.

"The INTACH Charter was adopted in 2004 which serves as a foundation document guiding heritage conservation in India. Recognising the evolving nature of heritage, we are currently working on revising the Charter to make it interdisciplinary, ensuring it encompasses all aspects of heritage from tangible and intangible to natural and cultural dimensions," the statement said.

