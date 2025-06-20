New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India will host yoga sessions at 81 monumental sites across the country to mark International Day of Yoga on Saturday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to attend the celebrations at the iconic stepwell Adalaj Vav near Ahmedabad.

Also, as part of the IDY celebrations, entry to all ASI sites will be "free of cost" for the public on June 21, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Upset Over Boyfriend's Murder by Husband and Son, Married Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of participants will come together to practice yoga at historical sites such as Purana Quila (Delhi), Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Chittorgarh Fort (Rajasthan), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra) and 76 other sites of the ASI, it said.

These sessions will underscore the importance of holistic health and environmental consciousness deeply rooted in yogic philosophy, the ministry said.

Also Read | MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: Rajya Shiksha Kendra Releases Madhya Pradesh’s Class 5th and 8th Re-Exam Results at rskmp.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Marks.

The celebrations will witness the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at Adalaj Vav, near Ahmedabad; Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi; Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal at Kanheri Caves, Mumbai; Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi at Group of Temples at Pattadakal, along with other key dignitaries across different locations, it said.

The main IDY celebrations, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

There are 3,698 monuments and sites under the protection of the ASI, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.

The ASI, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, is set to host yoga sessions act 81 centrally protected monuments, it said.

Aligned with this year's theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', the grand yoga festival aims to promote the timeless connection between India's cultural heritage and ancient wellness practices, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday said it will mark the International Day of Yoga on June 21 by organising sessions at 100 iconic destinations and 50 other cultural sites across the country, including some of the UNESCO heritage sites.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites where yoga sessions will be held are -- Charaideo Moidam (Assam), Rani Ki Vav and Dholavira (Gujarat), Hampi and Pattadakal (Karnataka), Khajuraho Group of Monuments and Sanchi Stupa (Madhya Pradesh), Sun Temple at Konark (Odisha), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra) and the Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), it had said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)