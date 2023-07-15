Patna, Jul 15 (PTI) The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Nalanda district administration are at loggerheads over the fencing work of the centrally protected monument 'New Fort Wall' and the alleged 'unauthorised' construction work for the month-long 'Malmas Mela' in the prohibited area in Rajgir.

The ASI (Patna circle) has strongly objected to stopping of the iron grill fencing work of 'New Fort Wall' (locally known as Qila Maidan) Rajgir by local officials of the Nalanda district administration.

"It's a serious matter. How can a Circle Officer of the district administration stop the fencing work, being carried out by the ASI (Patna Circle), of the centrally protected monument 'Qila Maidan' without any official communication? It's unauthorized interference by the officials of the district administration in Central government work", Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) Goutami Bhattacharya told PTI on Saturday.

Bhattacharya wrote a letter to the District Magistrate of Nalanda, in this regard on July 11. The letter is in the possession of the PTI.

"It has come to the notice that iron grill fencing work of New Fort Wall... was stopped by the Circle and local police. It is a well-known fact that New Fort Wall, Rajgir, is a Centrally protected monument under Patna Circle of ASI, and the ASI is responsible for its safekeeping and preservation.

"Towards this, it is authorized to undertake any such activities that are deemed fit for the safety and security of the site," the Superintending Archaelogist said in her letter to the DM.

The repair work of the boundary wall is being undertaken to stop the misuse of Qila Maidan as a parking place for heavy vehicles like buses and trucks etc, she said.

"Since the work was stopped apparently under your verbal orders, you are asked to specify under what circumstances this work was stopped and why. As we are not in receipt of any communications for stopping the ongoing work from local administration, it is being resumed without further delay. You are advised to refrain from creating hindrances in the government of India's work", Bhattacharya said.

Despite repeated attempts by PTI, Shashank Shubhankar, DM of Nalanda was not available for his comments on the issue. He did not even reply to text messages sent to him.

The protected ASI monuments at Rajgir include all ancient structures and remains situated within half a mile of the two ancient cities, known as old and new Rajgir (formerly known as Rajagriha). Archaeologists have claimed that the remains of Rajgriha have been found underneath Quila Maidan.

Bhattacharya also wrote another letter about the alleged 'unauthorised' construction work in the prohibited and regulated area of the centrally protected monument at Rajgir to the DM of Nalanda on July 6.

"This has come to the notice that for the preparation of Malma Mela, scheduled from July 18, 2023, to August 16, 2023, state government agencies are setting up temporary/makeshift structures here and there, in and around the centrally protected monument at Rajgir.

"Also construction material is lying near the monuments. These structures obstruct the movement of visitors to our protected monuments. No such makeshift structure should come up against the boundary wall of any centrally protected monument", she wrote in her letter to the DM.

The Malmas Mela is organised after every three years at Rajgir. It was deferred in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently inspected the preparation being carried out at Bramhkund, which remains the centre of religious performances during the mela.

He had directed the officials to ensure cleanliness at the Kund premises and all over 47 acres of mela area. The CM had also inspected the Saraswati river in which devotees take a dip. Religious scholars believe all the gods and goddesses reside at Rajgir during malmas.

