Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, was felicitated by the Asia Book of Records for endorsing and successfully conducting the longest motorcycle rally across India by a team.

The remarkable feat covered over 4,300 km, starting from Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh and culminating at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, traversing nine states and diverse terrains.

The rally, organised as part of the Shaurya Yatra, aimed to promote national unity. It highlighted the spirit of adventure and fostered greater civil-military cooperation under the theme "EK BHARAT, SHRESTHA BHARAT".

Passing through key cities including Vijaynagar, Jairampur, Dimapur, Siliguri, Patna, Varanasi, Gwalior, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Bhuj, the rally symbolised resilience, determination and the seamless coordination of the Assam Rifles.

At a felicitation ceremony held at the Directorate General of Assam Rifles, Shillong, representatives from the Asia Book of Records formally acknowledged this historic achievement.

The recognition stands as a proud testament to The Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to national integration and its enduring legacy of "Sentinels of the North East". (ANI)

