Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed in principle to provide Rs 1,311.20 crore under phase-1 of the proposed infrastructure development investment programme, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The State Government has been laying special emphasis for making Himachal the best tourist destination in India by developing unexplored tourist places in a phased manner. The Chief Minister said that this would help in the sustainable development of the tourism sector.

The projects components to be covered under the first phase are beautification of Palampur, convention centre at Dharamshala, thematic cum green Park at Pragpur, wellness centre at Dharamshala, Shimla, Nadaun and Kullu-Manali, high end fountain tourist facility at Dharamshala.

Besides, wayside amenities at Mandi-Kullu National Highway, Nadaun and Kaleshwar Mahadev Kangra, rafting cum water park complex at Nadaun, Water sports equipment as shikaras, house boats, jetties, water biking at Pong Dam, at Tattapani, Nadaun and Bangana would be developed.

Apart from this, to develop the religious places, wayside amenities and facilities would come at Baba Balak Nath and development and beautification of Shiv Dham at Mandi.

It is a matter of pride for us that Himachal Pradesh has topped the country in the tourism sector and was adjudged as the Best Mountain destination, the Best Adventure destination and for its Best Scenic Roads in India, in an Award ceremony at New Delhi recently, said the Chief Minister.

He said that adventure, religious, rural, health, religious and weekend tourism would be promoted in a big way in the coming future.

