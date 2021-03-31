New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A 17-year-old vendor was allegedly beaten up by a bakery owner after an argument broke out between them over non-payment of previously delivered products in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am when Rajkumar went to the bakery shop for delivery of biscuits and other bakery products, they said.

In his police complaint, Rajkumar stated that after delivery, when he asked bakery owner Abhiram to clear the dues, he refused to do so, saying the goods that he had delivered had crossed the 'best before' date.

A quarrel broke out between them over the issue. Rajkumar told police that the bakery owner then beat him up, a senior police officer said.

Abhiram alleged that after the arguments, Rajkumar went to his house and came back with his mother, aunty, sister and other relatives who beat him up in his shop, the officer said.

All the injured were taken to hospital where they are being medically examined, the police officer said. Their statements are being recorded and legal action shall be taken accordingly, he added.

