Heroin seized by the Nagaon Police after the raids (Photo/ANI)

Nagaon (Assam) [India], September 29 (ANI): Police seized more than 170 grams of heroin and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Nagaon district on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Rashan Ali.

Based on source information, a team of Nagaon district police conducted a raid at Rashan Ali's house in Nottam Panigaon area of Nagaon.

The police team recovered three soap cases containing 40 grams of heroin and 96 plastic vials weighing 137.77 grams of heroin from Rashan Ali.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. (ANI)

