World Tuberculosis Day is an annual observance that is marked on March 24 around the globe. The international event aims to raise awareness about the global tuberculosis (TB) epidemic and efforts to eliminate the disease. World Tuberculosis Day commemorates the discovery of the bacteria that causes tuberculosis by Dr Robert Koch in 1882. This year, the World Tuberculosis Day 2024 theme is 'Yes! We can end TB!'. The theme conveys a message of hope that getting against the TB epidemic is possible through high-level leadership, increased investments and faster uptake of new World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations. According to WHO, 10.6 million people fell ill with TB in 2022, and as many as 1.3 million people died of TB in 2022. World Tuberculosis Day: WHO Shares Signs and Symptoms to Watch Out For.

World Tuberculosis Day 2024 Date

World Tuberculosis Day 2024 will be observed on March 24, i.e., Sunday.

World Tuberculosis Day 2024 Theme

The theme of World Tuberculosis Day varies each year, focusing on different aspects of TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. This year, the World Tuberculosis Day 2024 theme is 'Yes! We can end TB!'.

World Tuberculosis Day History

On the 100th anniversary of Robert Koch's presentation in 1982, the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD) proposed that March 24 be proclaimed an official World TB Day. This was part of a year-long centennial effort by the IUATLD and the World Health Organization under the theme "Defeat TB: Now and Forever." World Tuberculosis Day: Here’s Guide to Right TB Diet.

World TB Day was not officially recognized as an annual occurrence by WHO's World Health Assembly and the United Nations (UN) until over a decade later. In 1995, the WHO and the Royal Netherlands Tuberculosis Foundation (KNCV) hosted the first World TB Day advocacy planning meeting in The Hague, Netherlands.

World Tuberculosis Day Significance

World Tuberculosis Day serves as an opportunity for governments, health organizations, and communities to unite in the fight against tuberculosis and to promote education about the disease.

World TB Day is one of eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). The day aims to help countries increase access to TB preventive treatment. WHO will also release an investment case on scaling up the rollout of TB preventive treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).