Biswanath (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): Three persons were arrested with leopard skin from Biswanath Wildlife Division under Gingia police station limits on Wednesday.

The three have been identified as Yudhisthir Tati (28), Subhash Mirdha (24), and Bulet Munda alias Babu (37).

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Hospital Staff in ICU While She Was in a Semi-Conscious State on Ventilator.

Police suspect they hunted the leopard in the Assam-Arunachal border area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)