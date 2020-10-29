Gurugram, October 29: In a shocking incident of sexual assault on a woman a 21-year-old patient was allegedly raped by a member of the staff while she was in a semi-conscious condition on a ventilator in the ICU of the hospital. According to a Hindustan Times report, the girl informed her father though a handwritten note after she regained her consciousness on Tuesday. Police was then informed about the same by the victim's family members.

The girl was admitted to the hospital for treatment of tuberculosis and was in isolation in a private room of the ICU when the incident took place. The father of the victim questioned as to why a male staff was attending his daughter. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

Earlier this month, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Radharaman Pandey, was arrested hours after he allegedly committed the crime. Over the past few months, there has been a surge in crime and sexual atrocities against women. The nation was at outrage over the death of Dalit girl who was gangraped and killed in Hathras. UP government received immense flak from all corners of the country for not being able to curb the rise in crimes in the state.

