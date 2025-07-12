Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Months after the Umrangso rat-hole mining tragedy, which killed nine workers in Assam's Dima Hasao district, the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee of the hill district has demanded the Assam government to make the report of the One-Man Inquiry Commission formed under Justice Anima Hazarika public.

Daniel Langthasa, Convenor of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee and former member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) of Dima Hasao district, told ANI on Friday that the government should make the One-Man Commission report public soon.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Langthasa said, "In Dima Hasao district of Assam, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of NCHAC, Debolal Gorlosa and his wife, Kanika Hojai, have been running these rat hole mines for many years now. Kanika Hojai is the approved customer of Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. How being the CEM of the council, which has the power over forest, land revenue, everything?"

Demanding punishment for the perpetrators, he said, "How do you not have the knowledge that 100 illegal rat hole mines have been operating in your district for years? This is something which can't be hidden. It is very clear that all this was going on, and they are profiting from these illegal rat-hole mining. But unfortunately, it came to light after the tragedy that miners had died. It is held right now, and until and unless we give punishment and we catch the perpetrators for good, it will open and start again."

Also Read | What Are Fuel Switches? How Did Fuel Switch Cutoff Trigger Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad? All You Need To Know.

Langthasa demanded that the report be made public so that justice could be served to the victims.

"One-Man Commission under Judge (Retd) Anima Hazarika was sent to do the study, and the deadline was given. We, the public of Dima Hasao district, request that the report should be made public as soon as possible, because it is of utmost public interest," he said.

Langthasa added, "Even the report can't be kept hidden, and immediate action must be taken. So that justice is given to the victims and also the image of Dima Hasao district and Assam, which has been tarnished infront of the whole world, and we have to correct this image. The report has to be public immediately, and further proceeding has to be started immediately."

He alleged that, in a couple of years, many mysterious deaths and kidnapping cases have taken place in the Dima Hasao district.

"Apart from a little bit of militancy problems in 2000, the Dima Hasao district has always been a peaceful place. But in the last couple of years, so many mysterious deaths and kidnapping cases have happened. But it is unfortunate that none of the cases have been investigated properly and no one has been caught," Daniel Langthasa said.

He further alleged that development funds have been siphoned in the hill district.

"We want a fair investigation," Daniel Langthasa said.

The Convenor of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee of Dima Hasao district alleged that lots of unsurrendered arms are still circulating in the hill district.

"Due to this, lots of crimes, threats still exist, and this should be ended," Langthasa said.

Daniel Langthasa's father, Nindu Langthasa, who was then the Executive Member of the NCHAC, was killed by militants 18 years ago, and the family members are still waiting for justice.

"My father, Late Nindu Langthasa, who was also a member of the autonomous council in 2007, was brutally murdered on June 4, 2007, along with then Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purnendu Langthasa. For the last 18 years, we and the family of Purnendu Langthasa have been waiting for justice. The accused persons, when they are given the constitutional power they can manipulate and it is sad that they are still being given the constitutional power," Daniel Langthasa said.

He further said that a fair trial should be done in other cases also.

"In my father's killing case, we are going to the higher court to seek a better Investigation by CBI or NIA," Daniel Langthasa said.

In January this year, nine coal miners were killed after they were trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Umrangso area in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Following the incident, the Assam government formed a One-Man Inquiry Commission, headed by Justice Anima Hazarika, former Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the Umrangso mine tragedy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)