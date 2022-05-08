Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that eight lakh applications related to the revenue department were resolved under 'Mission Basundhara'.

Mission Basundhara was launched in Assam on October 2 last year. The Chief Minister said that it is a decisive step towards streamlining land revenue services and facilitating easy access for the people for their land-related works.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh Royal Family Says Its 'State Flag' Atop Palace Stolen And Replaced With Saffron One.

"Around 8 lakhs applications related to the revenue department were resolved under 'Mission Basundhara'. Our government is going to complete the first year of this tenure," Sarma said.

He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to mark the occasion. (ANI)

Also Read | Jet Airways Gets Security Clearance from Union Home Ministry, Plans to Re-Launch Commercial Flight Operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)