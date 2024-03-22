New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): In another setback for the Aam Adami Party (AAP), several prominent leaders from its Assam unit joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the AAP, saying that the top leaders of AAP have "immersed" themselves in the alleged liquor scam.

"Top leaders of AAP have immersed themselves in the liquor scam of Delhi. Protesting against the crime and supporting the views of respected @narendramodi ji, senior leaders of AAP joined @BJP4Assam in Guwahati today," Sarma wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) soon after the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

His arrest was followed by hundreds of AAP workers taking to the streets to protest the Enforcement Directorate's move.

The Delhi liquor policy case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest comes close on the heels of BRS leader K Kavitha's arrest by an ED team. The Enforcement Directorate claims she allegedly conspired with the top leaders of AAP. (ANI)

