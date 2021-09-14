Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the state government is working towards putting in place a system in which pension can be disbursed to government employees on the day of retirement itself.

Reviewing the functioning of Directorate of Pension and Public Grievances, he issued directions to the officers concerned to integrate both Krityagata and AMTRON pension portals along with linking them with treasury offices within January 2022 to make pension disbursement system swift and paperless, an official statement said.

The state-run AMTRON is the nodal implementing agency of the Information Technology department, while Kritagyata is an online pension sanction and payment tracking system implemented by the Directorate of Pension and Public Grievances.

The chief minister further directed AMTRON to provide one scanner in the office of every Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) where an operator will upload documents of the pensioner and the Directorate will download and disburse after digital signature.

“This system would eliminate the need for physical documents and expedite the pension disbursal,” Sarma said.

He also set the target of disposal of 1,500 pension cases per month, an increase from the present 1,000 cases every month.

The chief minister stressed on the need for the pensioners to submit their documents before six months from the date of retirement so that their Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) can be generated on the day of retirement.

He highlighted that 272 unmarried daughters of state government employees have been provided family pension and compensatory family pension has been disbursed among 2,115 beneficiaries through Kritagyata portal as fulfilment of the state government's commitment to make pension system hassle free and efficient, the statement said.

