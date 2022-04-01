Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) The Assam Assembly passed 14 bills, including one for increasing the corpus of the state's contingency fund and another for setting up a youth commission, on the last day of the Budget session of the House on Friday.

‘The Assam Contingency Fund (Augmentation of Corpus) Bill, 2022,' was moved by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, through which the corpus of the Contingency Fund has been increased to Rs 2000 crore from the existing Rs 200 crore to meet expenses of unforeseen and immediate nature.

Opposition Congress, moving an amendment to the bill, wanted the corpus to be increased to Rs 5000 crore.

Neog, in her response, said that Rs 2000 crore was enough for the moment as this amount is only for meeting unforeseen emergencies, and the state already has other funds for taking care of different calamities and disasters.

“If needed, we can raise the corpus further in the future,” she said.

The Contingency Fund was created as per provision under Section 3 of Assam Contingency Fund Act, 1950, to meet unforeseen expenditure that are not provided in the Budget and which cannot wait for a supplementary provision in the next session of the Assembly.

‘The Assam State Youth Commission Bill, 2022', was moved by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Bimal Borah, for the purpose of implementing programmes for educating and empowering the youths.

The Congress, in its amendments to the Bill, wanted appointment of civil service officials as chairman and vice-chairman of the Commission, besides a laid down procedure for recruitment for these two top positions and Members of the Commission.

Borah assured the Opposition that all due diligence will be maintained while making the appointments.

The Commission will look into implementation of laws concerning youth and advise the government on all matters relating to them.

A new legislation, ‘The Assam Municipal Corporation Bill, 2022,' was also passed by the House paving the way for a common law to establish municipal corporations in the state.

Moved by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, the bill provides a common law to establish municipal corporations whenever necessary, subject to conditions enshrined in the bill, so that for each of the corporations to be set up, no separate legislation is necessary.

The House also passed ‘The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022,' moved by Singhal, for allowing the use of EVMs in place of ballot papers for election to the municipal body of Guwahati.

Among other amendment bills passed were ‘The Assam Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022,' and ‘The Assam Direct Recruitment Commissions for Analogous Posts in Class III and Class IV (Amendment) bill, 2022'.

Among the repealing bills okayed by the House were ‘The Assam Repealing Bill, 2022', ‘The Assam Aid to Industries (Small and Cottage Industries) (Repealing) Bill, 2022', ‘The Assam Elementary Education (Provincialisation) (Repealing) Bill, 2022', ‘The Assam State Higher Education Council (Repealing) Bill, 2022,' and ‘The Assam Famine Relief and Insurance Fund (Repealing) Bill, 2022'.

