Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Police apprehended two persons and recovered a large quantity of drugs from a vehicle in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday evening.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Moon Moon Hoque, a lawyer, and Iftikhar Hussain.

According to police, based on secret information, a search operation was conducted in the Morikolong area in the district and 5,871 prohibited tablets and 190 cough syrup bottles were recovered from a vehicle.

Rupjyoti Kalita, Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district said, "The operation was launched on Thursday evening and we recovered 5,871 prohibited tablets and 190 cough syrup bottles from a vehicle in the Morikolong area."

"We have also apprehended two persons while they were trying to transport the contraband drugs. Our investigation is on," Kalita added.

A few days ago, the Assam police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs from a Tripura-bound truck and apprehended the driver in the Karimganj district.

The police said that the driver identified as Mukesh Yadav was apprehended along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

They recovered eight cartoons containing 1280 bottles of cough syrup bottles whose market value is estimated at around Rs 6.50 lakh.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police of the Churaibari watch post along the Assam-Tripura border on Sunday intercepted a truck during checking, the police team recovered 1280 bottles of cough syrup from the truck," In-Charge of the Churaibari police watch post-Niranjan Das told ANI.

According to the police, the truck (container) was coming from Guwahati and was going towards Agartala. (ANI)

