Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): In its drive against trans-border crime on Sunday, vigilant forces under Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier foiled smuggling bid and apprehended one smuggler with Fake Indian Currency (FICN) on Indo-Bangladesh International border in Dhubri district in Assam.

The BSF said, "On specific intelligence input, on intervening night of April 12/13, vigilant Borderman of 66 Bn Border Security Force launched a special joint operation with Assam Police in bordering area on Indo-Bangladesh International border in Dhubri district and apprehended one smuggler with Fake Indian Currency with face value of Rs 95,000 meant for circulation into India."

BSF said that the apprehended smuggler and seized items were handed over to local Police Station for further legal action.

In a post on X on Sunday, BSF Guwahati said, "In a major success against trans-border crime, Bordermen of 66 Bn BSF under BSF Guwahati Ftr, in a joint operation with Assam Police, apprehended an Indian smuggler with Fake Indian Currency (FICN) of denomination Rs 95,000 in Dhubri district, Assam, along the Indo-BD border."

Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of smuggling and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans- border crimes including FICN smuggling & illegal activity and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes, the BSF said.

Earlier, BSF Guwahati foiled a smuggling bid and seized 386 bottles of prohibited cough syrup on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crime, vigilant Bordermen of 03 Bn BSF under @BSF Guwahati Ftr foiled smuggling bid and seized 386 bottles prohibited cough syrup on Indo-Bangladesh International border meant for smuggling from India to Bangladesh," BSF Guwahati said in a post on X on April 11. (ANI)

