Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) Assam's Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade on Monday reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes for the bye-elections to five assembly constituencies.

Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible electors cast their votes in the bye-elections held on Saturday. Couting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

An official release said Khade reviewed the arrangements with the District Election Officers (DEOs) of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra assembly constituencies and directed them to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

All necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, the release said.

Khade urged the DEOs to ensure that COVID safety protocols are followed during counting.

The DEO will be the nodal officer for each counting centre to ensure adherence to COVID-19 related norms.

Nodal health officers will assist him while compliance certificates must be obtained from the health authorities concerned that all arrangements have been made as per the COVID guidelines, the release said.

The counting process will take place in 18 halls in the five constituencies.

The Commission has designated five Returning Officers (ROs) and 28 AROs for counting while 141 counting supervisors, 150 counting assistants, and 140 micro observers will also be engaged in the process.

Victory celebration has been banned and not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

Altogether 31 candidates had contested from the five constituencies.

