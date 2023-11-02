Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the reservation of seats for Bhutanese nationals in the medical colleges of the state.

This comes a day before the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, arrives in India on an official visit which extends from November 3-10.

According to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs, "The King of Bhutan will meet the Prime Minister of India during the visit. The External Affairs Minister and senior officials of the Government of India will call on His Majesty the King of Bhutan. His Majesty the King of Bhutan will also visit the states of Assam and Maharashtra."

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors" the statement read.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam is eagerly waiting to welcome the King of Bhutan.

"Bharat and Bhutan share a unique relationship that has strengthened with the passage of time. For centuries, knowledge and education have been central to this special bond. Tomorrow, we in Assam eagerly look forward to welcome his Majesty, the King of Bhutan, on his first official visit to our state. This visit will further deepen the friendship between the two countries," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The Assam government on Wednesday (November 1) decided to reserve five seats in the state's medical colleges for Bhutanese individuals in an effort to improve ties with the neighbouring country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Bhutan Ambassador to India, Major General Vetsop Namgyel. (ANI)

