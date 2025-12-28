Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah approved a series of decisions aimed at strengthening land rights, modernising governance, boosting infrastructure, and improving administrative and policing efficiency across the state.

According to a release, the Cabinet approved the settlement of 732 proposals for Government Khas and ceiling surplus land in Kamrup (Metro) district under Mission Basundhara 3.0, benefitting indigenous and landless families for homestead purposes. Additionally, 168 proposals under Mission Basundhara 2.0 were approved for the settlement of Government land in the same district after realisation of the applicable settlement premium. These decisions are expected to provide secure land tenure, promote housing investment, and improve access to basic civic amenities.

Also Read | Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Plea Suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence on December 29.

To modernise revenue administration, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, by inserting Rules 183A and 186A. The amendments will enable digital hearings, electronic submissions, and technology-driven service delivery, reducing pendency and enhancing transparency while providing legal sanctity to electronic proceedings. The move aligns Assam with the National Incentive Framework, enabling the State to avail incentives of up to Rs 150 crore.

In a significant decision to promote cultural and religious tourism, the Cabinet approved the allotment of land at Amerigog village in Sonapur in favour of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, which is expected to emerge as a major spiritual and cultural centre in the North East, said the release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting of National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi; Discussion on Governance Reforms Held (See Pics).

On the administrative front, the Cabinet approved the absorption of eight staff members of Assam Bhawan, Mumbai as contractual employees, who have been providing essential support to seriously ill cancer patients. The Cabinet has also approved the temporary upgradation of the post of Liaison Officer, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, to Senior Liaison Officer, enabling the in situ promotion of Smti Abha Lohia, whose husband was killed in a terrorist attack and is currently serving as a Liaison Officer, the release said.

To accelerate infrastructure development, approval was given for raising a Rs 115.11 crore NABARD loan under RIDF XXXI for road improvement projects in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, North Cachar Hills, and Tinsukia districts.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Assam Police Manual to allow both Armed and Unarmed Branch personnel to appear for promotion to Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, promoting merit-based advancement and improved policing efficiency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)