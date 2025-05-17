Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, who also serves as the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee (SEC), on Saturday reviewed the flood preparedness of various line departments and districts in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

In a high level meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, he took stock of the district level preparedness from the District Commissioners (DCs) through video conference during the meeting.

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

Gyanendra D Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) made a comprehensive presentation on initiatives taken by ASDMA on the various preparedness measures taken at state and district level.

Tripathi apprised that ASDMA has conducted 7 thematic meetings with various stakeholders as well as video conference with all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) for a 360 degree review of flood preparedness 2025.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Turkey Must Reconsider Support to Pakistan, Over 200 Million Muslims Live in India'.

The State level Colliders meeting with all thematic groups and DDMAs was held on April 7, 2025 and chaired by the Assam Minister, Revenue & Disaster Management.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kota mentioned about the different sensitive matters related to the management of flood and related issues in the state.

He requested all the departments and agencies to work in close coordination with ASDMA during the flood season for effective management of Flood.

This year there will be less than normal monsoon in the NE, while for rest of India will have more than normal.

NDRF 1st Battalion apprised Chief Secretary that out of total 18 teams of NDRF, 14 teams are deployed in Assam which will be prepositioned in Cachar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Jorhat and NDRF 12th Bn teams will be deployed in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji and Sonitpur district.

Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) informed that 639 SDRF personnel along with 299 serviceable rescue boats are deployed in 58 locations of the state for the ensuing flood season.

For smooth management during the ensuing flood season, some important decisions were taken during the meeting. This included -- ASDMA to share details of the roads and highways marinated by PWD (Roads), PWD (NH), NHAI and NSDCL with the DDMAs; District Commissioners to utilize the services of NDRF teams prepositioned in the districts for capacity building of district level responders and communities in non-flood time; PHE to help urban local bodies and other agencies in providing safe drinking water in the affected population in urban areas in coordination with respective DDMAs; Agriculture department to take up special drive for enrolment of farmers in crop insurance scheme to achieve the planned target of 8.4 lakh; CWC to provide the list of officers to the Chief Wildlife Warden for issuance of entry passes to Manas National Park. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)