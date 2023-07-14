Chirang/Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Chirang and Bongaigaon districts in Assam were flooded after an increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra river due to incessant rainfall across the state.

Earlier, on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised a flood alert, saying that neighbouring would be releasing excess water from Kurichu Dam.

The Assam government alerted district administrations to remain vigilant to whether Beki and Manas rivers were flowing above the danger mark.

"The Royal Government of Bhutan informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist people in every possible way in case the Beki and Manas rivers breach the danger mark," the Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the flood situation in Assam's Lakhimpur district deteriorated after several new areas were inundated, affecting nearly 60,300 people.

Flood waters submerged 67 villages, which falls within the ambit of four revenue circles of the Lakhimpur district.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level mark at Tezpur in Sonitpur district and Neamatihat in Jorhat district. The water level of Disang river was also deemed to have gone over the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district.

The ASDMA flood report stated that 2,696 people have been affected in Dhemaji district while another 2,866 people have been marooned in Biswanath sub-division in Sonitpur district. (ANI)

