Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak as his alleged behaviour towards her has hurt the sentiments of the people of North East.

Konyak alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Gandhi shouted at her after coming in "close proximity" that made her feel uncomfortable during a demonstration outside the Parliament's Makar Dwar.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

'The people of North East are hurt and angry with Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour towards our MP from Nagaland. He must immediately apologise to her for this,' the CM said at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting held here.

Sarma said that he is appealing to Gandhi now to apologise, but if he does not do so immediately, "we will have to force him to do so in our own way'.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi's Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

The CM also said that the Congress leader's behaviour towards BJP MPs -- Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput -- was also condemnable.

Both Sarangi and Rajput were injured in the melee and hospitalised as BJP and opposition MPs allegedly marched towards each other minutes before the start of the parliamentary proceedings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)